Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Short Interest Up 43.7% in April

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the March 31st total of 835,300 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 399,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

TNK traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 314,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,267. The company has a market capitalization of $540.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of -0.13. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $17.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNK. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,830,000 after buying an additional 24,671 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 62,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

