Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.00.

TLTZY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 120 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 168 to SEK 170 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Tele2 AB (publ) to SEK 160 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, SEB Equities downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a SEK 120 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $6.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. Tele2 AB has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $722.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.6811 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 12.19%. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Tele2 AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.