Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.62.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TENB. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Tenable alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $383,981.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 3,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $153,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,646 shares of company stock valued at $15,782,827 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 1,220.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Tenable by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Tenable in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -95.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenable (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.