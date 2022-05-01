Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Up 37.8% in April

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the March 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Tenax Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.73. 28,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,886. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.30.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

