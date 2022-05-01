Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Short Interest Down 35.5% in April

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TVE opened at $23.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average of $25.22. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $27.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

