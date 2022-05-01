Teradata (NYSE:TDC) & Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) Head-To-Head Survey

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) and Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Teradata and Datasea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teradata 7.67% 40.90% 8.44% Datasea -79.04% -233.06% -101.79%

This table compares Teradata and Datasea’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teradata $1.92 billion 2.21 $147.00 million $1.30 31.81 Datasea $170,000.00 409.23 -$4.65 million ($0.35) -8.20

Teradata has higher revenue and earnings than Datasea. Datasea is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teradata, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.5% of Teradata shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Datasea shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Teradata shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.2% of Datasea shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Teradata has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datasea has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Teradata and Datasea, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teradata 1 2 6 0 2.56 Datasea 0 0 1 0 3.00

Teradata presently has a consensus price target of $57.90, indicating a potential upside of 40.02%. Given Teradata’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Teradata is more favorable than Datasea.

Summary

Teradata beats Datasea on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teradata (Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture and ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value. In addition, it offers support and maintenance services. The company serves clients in financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, and travel/transportation sectors through a direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Teradata Corporation was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Datasea (Get Rating)

Datasea Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. It develops big data security and smart 3D security platforms, safe campus security systems, scenic area security systems, and public community security systems, as well as epidemic system. The company offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities. It also provides 5G messaging and smart payment solutions. The company was formerly known as Rose Rock, Inc. and changed its name to Datasea Inc. in October 2015. Datasea Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

