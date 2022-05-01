Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Short Interest Up 38.9% in April

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the March 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of TBNK stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $22.71. 17,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,738. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $211.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.95.
Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 25.93%. Research analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TBNK. TheStreet cut Territorial Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
In related news, COO Vernon Hirata sold 3,546 shares of Territorial Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $83,153.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,999.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 15.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $460,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.04% of the company’s stock.
Territorial Bancorp Company Profile
Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.
