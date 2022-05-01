Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $2.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.74. Tesla posted earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year earnings of $11.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.69 to $12.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $20.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $960.41.

Shares of TSLA traded down $6.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $870.76. 29,377,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,616,896. Tesla has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $938.71 and its 200-day moving average is $987.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.08.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total value of $23,089,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 413,472 shares of company stock worth $371,566,160. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

