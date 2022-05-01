Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.89. Tetra Tech posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $140,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $1,480,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,673,750. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in Tetra Tech by 3,553.8% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TTEK traded down $4.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,549. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $116.01 and a one year high of $192.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.83 and a 200 day moving average of $161.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.58%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

