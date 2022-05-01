TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC) Short Interest Up 45.5% in April

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in TG Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,299,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,891,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,820,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,559,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,800,000. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TG Venture Acquisition alerts:

TG Venture Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.92 during midday trading on Friday. TG Venture Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91.

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TG Venture Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Venture Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.