Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the March 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

THLEF stock remained flat at $$131.50 during trading on Friday. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.98. Thales has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $138.90.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on THLEF shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Thales from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thales from €100.00 ($107.53) to €125.00 ($134.41) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

