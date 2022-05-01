The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) to post $124.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.70 million to $125.60 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted sales of $122.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year sales of $521.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $518.80 million to $523.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $552.90 million, with estimates ranging from $546.10 million to $559.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on NTB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

NTB opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average of $37.50. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 92.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 211.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

