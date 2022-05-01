The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the March 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BKGFY opened at $10.31 on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKGFY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($60.54) to GBX 4,550 ($57.99) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($70.61) to GBX 5,300 ($67.55) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,288.00.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

