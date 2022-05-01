The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Short Interest Update

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the March 31st total of 106,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $31.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 56.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,607 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 49.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

