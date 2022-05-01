The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Holt bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $49,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jake Singleton bought 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Joint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Joint by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Joint by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,146,000 after buying an additional 64,598 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Joint by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 18,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Joint during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JYNT opened at $30.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.59. Joint has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.32 million, a P/E ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $22.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 million. Joint had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Joint will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

