The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.53.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $166.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $165.59 and a one year high of $228.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

