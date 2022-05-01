The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $163.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $151.00 million. The RMR Group reported sales of $131.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year sales of $673.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $636.57 million to $728.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $676.79 million, with estimates ranging from $636.00 million to $732.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The RMR Group.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $181.57 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on RMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The RMR Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of RMR opened at $27.28 on Friday. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $26.82 and a 12 month high of $47.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.40. The firm has a market cap of $859.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in The RMR Group by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in The RMR Group by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,496 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in The RMR Group by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 391,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 165,110 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $451,000. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.