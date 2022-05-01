The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 606.0 days.
SWGNF stock remained flat at $$49.90 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.70. The Swatch Group has a 12-month low of $49.90 and a 12-month high of $66.95.
