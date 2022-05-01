The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Short Interest Update

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the March 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
