The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Short Interest Update

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the March 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,352 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. 30.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

