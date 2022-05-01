TherapeuticsMD Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, May 9th (NASDAQ:TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split on Monday, May 9th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, May 9th.

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.91.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TXMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 70.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 24,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD (Get Rating)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

