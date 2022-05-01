Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Short Interest Down 35.9% in April

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,800 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the March 31st total of 196,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 240,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Tian Ruixiang stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.81. 59,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,959. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67. Tian Ruixiang has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $16.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tian Ruixiang by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 27,152 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tian Ruixiang in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tian Ruixiang in the third quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

