Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:TMRAY opened at $39.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.26. Tomra Systems ASA has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $72.08.

Get Tomra Systems ASA alerts:

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $349.47 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

TMRAY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tomra Systems ASA from 486.00 to 470.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Tomra Systems ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection, Recycling Mining, and Food. The Collection division engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tomra Systems ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomra Systems ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.