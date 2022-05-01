TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Short Interest Up 50.0% in April

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($61.29) to €59.00 ($63.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($63.44) to €56.00 ($60.22) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,234,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,309,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,974,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,239,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TTE traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,200,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,081. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $60.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.81. The company has a market cap of $126.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.85.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

