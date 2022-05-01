Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Short Interest Up 49.8% in April

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,100 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the March 31st total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TZOO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelzoo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travelzoo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Shares of TZOO opened at $6.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92. The company has a market cap of $83.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.72. Travelzoo has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $18.47.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.15. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 1,142.83% and a net margin of 7.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $90,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,773.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $36,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,645 over the last quarter. 54.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 86,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 29,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,929 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 87,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo (Get Rating)

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.