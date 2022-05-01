Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TPRKY shares. Peel Hunt upgraded Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,805 ($23.01) to GBX 1,600 ($20.39) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,600.00.

Shares of TPRKY opened at $15.22 on Friday. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $29.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 29.27%.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

