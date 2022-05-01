Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) Short Interest Down 37.1% in April

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the March 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATVC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 552,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 276,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,042,000. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVC opened at $9.80 on Friday. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

