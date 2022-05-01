TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.54 Million

Analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) will announce $25.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.66 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC reported sales of $19.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full-year sales of $106.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.27 million to $108.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $119.18 million, with estimates ranging from $110.14 million to $128.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 87.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 473,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,724 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 398,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 14.0% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 28,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

TPVG opened at $15.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $488.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.77. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

