Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the March 31st total of 812,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 11.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,759,000 after buying an additional 372,573 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $2,563,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 24.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $339,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.44. 265,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,838. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $66.69 and a one year high of $136.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 22.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.85.

About Triumph Bancorp (Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

