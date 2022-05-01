True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,100 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the March 31st total of 86,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 78.2 days.

TUERF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

OTCMKTS TUERF opened at $5.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $7.08.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

