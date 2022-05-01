TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the March 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of TC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.12. 1,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,695. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. TuanChe has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

TuanChe Company Profile

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

