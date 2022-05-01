Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.75.

TWST has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 4,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $233,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Banyai sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $67,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,104 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 39.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,264,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,052 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,522,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,012,000 after acquiring an additional 182,684 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,402,000 after acquiring an additional 316,078 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,341,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,351,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,134,000 after acquiring an additional 205,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.86. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $28.38 and a 1-year high of $139.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

