Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Short Interest Update

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the March 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 895,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $26,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 570,625 shares of company stock worth $188,725. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYME. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $571,000. Healthcare Value Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 33.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 382.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 219,507 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 166,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TYME opened at $0.31 on Friday. Tyme Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56. The stock has a market cap of $53.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

