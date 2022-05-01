Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,041,300 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the March 31st total of 713,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of TYPMF opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00. Tyro Payments has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

Tyro Payments Limited provides payment solutions to merchants in Australia. The company operates through Payments and Banking segments. It offers electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions, business loans, and banking products. The company acquires credit, debit, and EFTPOS cards; and offers Medicare and private health fund claiming and rebating services.

