U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Short Interest Up 38.3% in April

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the March 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 704,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, insider Eric A. Peterson bought 27,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,877.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Max L. Fuller bought 147,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $593,854.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 195,243 shares of company stock worth $770,279. 30.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 241.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USX shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

NYSE:USX traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.31. The company had a trading volume of 326,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $12.05.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $531.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.90 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises (Get Rating)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.