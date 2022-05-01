UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Short Interest Up 51.5% in April

UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,600 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the March 31st total of 142,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,156.0 days.
UBE stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. UBE has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32.
UBE Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UBE (UBEOF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for UBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.