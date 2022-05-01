UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Short Interest Up 51.5% in April

UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,600 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the March 31st total of 142,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,156.0 days.

UBE stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. UBE has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32.

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

