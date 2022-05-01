Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the March 31st total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

UURAF opened at $0.70 on Friday. Ucore Rare Metals has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70.

About Ucore Rare Metals

Ucore Rare Metals Inc engages in the exploration and separation of rare earth elements in Canada and the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bokan Mountain/Dotson Ridge property located on Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Ucore Uranium Inc and changed its name to Ucore Rare Metals Inc in June 2010.

