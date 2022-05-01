Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the March 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 504,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MJLB remained flat at $$0.03 on Friday. 273,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,693. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. Ultrack Systems has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.08.

Get Ultrack Systems alerts:

Ultrack Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultrack Systems, Inc operates in the fleet tracking industry. Its products include battery-powered asset tracking devices, solar powered asset tracking devices, hard wired GPS trackers, GPS padlocks, plug and play trackers, iridium satellite trackers, and GPS dash camera tracker, as well as yard camera HD 720P solar and battery power IP yard cameras.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrack Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrack Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.