Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the March 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 504,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MJLB remained flat at $$0.03 on Friday. 273,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,693. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. Ultrack Systems has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.08.
Ultrack Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
