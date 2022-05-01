UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

UMB Financial stock opened at $90.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.40 and a 200-day moving average of $101.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.94. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $84.21 and a 1-year high of $112.24.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $44,425.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total transaction of $159,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,214 in the last three months. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,610,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,957,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,121,000 after buying an additional 1,055,926 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $42,623,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,491,000 after purchasing an additional 311,179 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 103,761.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 296,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,597,000 after purchasing an additional 295,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

