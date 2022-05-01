Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the March 31st total of 134,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ UNCY opened at $0.87 on Friday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $8.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.46% of the company’s stock.
About Unicycive Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unicycive Therapeutics (UNCY)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.