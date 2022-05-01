Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the March 31st total of 134,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ UNCY opened at $0.87 on Friday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $8.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Unicycive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

