Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.4% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.
Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
