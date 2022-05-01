Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Short Interest Up 39.5% in April

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the March 31st total of 3,040,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,717,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,825. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,267,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 29,662.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,685,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,019,000 after purchasing an additional 808,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,480,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,655,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

