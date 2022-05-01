United States Steel (NYSE:X) & Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Critical Analysis

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) and Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get United States Steel alerts:

This table compares United States Steel and Algoma Steel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Steel 20.86% 55.13% 23.23% Algoma Steel Group N/A 101.77% 30.93%

This table compares United States Steel and Algoma Steel Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Steel $20.28 billion 0.39 $4.17 billion $17.27 1.77 Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A $230,000.00 N/A N/A

United States Steel has higher revenue and earnings than Algoma Steel Group.

Dividends

United States Steel pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Algoma Steel Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. United States Steel pays out 1.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United States Steel has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for United States Steel and Algoma Steel Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Steel 3 3 3 0 2.00 Algoma Steel Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

United States Steel presently has a consensus target price of $32.11, suggesting a potential upside of 5.32%. Algoma Steel Group has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.64%. Given Algoma Steel Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Algoma Steel Group is more favorable than United States Steel.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.2% of United States Steel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Algoma Steel Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of United States Steel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United States Steel beats Algoma Steel Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

United States Steel Company Profile (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke. This segment serves customers in the service center, conversion, transportation, automotive, construction, container, appliance, and electrical markets. The Mini Mill segment provides hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and coated sheets and electrical products. This segment serves customers in the automotive, appliance, construction, container, transportation, and service center markets. The USSE segment provides slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill products, and spiral welded pipes. This segment serves customers in the construction, container, appliance and electrical, service center, conversion, oil, gas, and petrochemical markets. The Tubular segment offers seamless and electric resistance welded steel casing and tubing products, as well as standard and line pipe and mechanical tubing products primarily to customers in the oil, gas, and petrochemical markets. The company also engages in the real estate business. United States Steel Corporation was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Algoma Steel Group Inc. produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications. Algoma Steel Group Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Sault Ste. Marie, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.