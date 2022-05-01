United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the March 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $1,213,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $6,801,060. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $177.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $218.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.37 and its 200-day moving average is $192.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.67.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.