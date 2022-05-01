Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $23.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unity Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.44 million. Unity Bancorp reported sales of $21.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will report full-year sales of $92.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.70 million to $94.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $98.70 million, with estimates ranging from $95.20 million to $102.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Unity Bancorp.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 38.26%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNTY. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Unity Bancorp stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.17. Unity Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $31.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 11.53%.

In related news, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $129,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Rooney sold 2,800 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $81,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,507 shares of company stock valued at $219,635 in the last three months. 32.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 8,053.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 515.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Bancorp (Get Rating)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

