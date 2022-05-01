Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.88.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of UNM opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $34.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.53.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. Unum Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,295.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.