Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.85.

Several research firms have commented on UPST. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total value of $817,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $9,114,130.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,874 shares of company stock valued at $27,992,864 in the last ninety days. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 231.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 21,911 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 48.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 174.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 279.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 11,959 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPST opened at $75.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21 and a beta of -0.58. Upstart has a 1-year low of $71.09 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.92.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.01 million. On average, analysts predict that Upstart will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

