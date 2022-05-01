Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.85.
Several research firms have commented on UPST. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company.
In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total value of $817,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $9,114,130.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,874 shares of company stock valued at $27,992,864 in the last ninety days. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of UPST opened at $75.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21 and a beta of -0.58. Upstart has a 1-year low of $71.09 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.92.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.01 million. On average, analysts predict that Upstart will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
