Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Short Interest Update

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,080,000 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the March 31st total of 13,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 28.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Wedbush cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.07.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $9,114,130.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total transaction of $817,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,874 shares of company stock valued at $27,992,864 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 46.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at $174,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at $384,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 80.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $75.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21 and a beta of -0.58. Upstart has a 12 month low of $71.09 and a 12 month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.01 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upstart will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

