VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gaming ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 863.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BJK opened at $36.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.75. VanEck Gaming ETF has a 52-week low of $35.89 and a 52-week high of $56.18.

