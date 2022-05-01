VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Short Interest Update

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the March 31st total of 21,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 812,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 48,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 534,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. 59.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTIQ opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

