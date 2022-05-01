Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VEC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vectrus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Vectrus in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,963,000 after purchasing an additional 30,946 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 683,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after acquiring an additional 60,561 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 572,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after acquiring an additional 197,215 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 521,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 325,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,901,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VEC opened at $36.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.68. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $423.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $419.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.00 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 2.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vectrus will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vectrus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

